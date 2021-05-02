Eastern Bank Has $15.07 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

