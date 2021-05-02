Eastern Bank Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $145.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

