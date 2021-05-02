Eastern Bank Has $3.54 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.54 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

