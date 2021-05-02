Eastern Bank Has $4.97 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eastern Bank cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $236.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

