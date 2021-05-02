Eastern Bank Purchases 25,494 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 297.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $470.23 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.