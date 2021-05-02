Eastern Bank Sells 5,229 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

