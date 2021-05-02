Eastern Bank Sells 81,492 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,492 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

