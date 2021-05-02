EasyFi Market Capitalization Tops $39.62 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $15.69 or 0.00027771 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

