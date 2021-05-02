Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVN opened at $13.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

