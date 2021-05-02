Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 32.4% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

ETO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 70,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,818. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

