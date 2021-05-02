eBoost Price Tops $0.0671 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.71 million and $1,473.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

