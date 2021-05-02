EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $182,652.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

