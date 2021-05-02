Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $224.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.91 and a 200-day moving average of $213.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

