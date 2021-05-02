Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $164.65 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

