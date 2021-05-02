Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,608 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

NYSE EW opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

