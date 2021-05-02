Effect.AI Reaches Market Cap of $22.66 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $84,104.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00317411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00032702 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

