EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

EH traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $27.90. 1,087,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,877. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

