Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $65,581.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $100.59 million and approximately $65,581.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00474613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,606,346 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

