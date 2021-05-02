electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 33.5% in April

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,300 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 690,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 3,496.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter worth $57,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 511,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

