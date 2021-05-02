Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

