Elitium (EUM) Price Up 4.2% This Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00009126 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $158.90 million and approximately $269,486.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.