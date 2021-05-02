Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $65.67 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $182.45 or 0.00316639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00032287 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006317 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,633,331 coins and its circulating supply is 17,390,854 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

