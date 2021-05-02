ELTCOIN Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $100,670.06 and approximately $12,388.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00069051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00070032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.59 or 0.00852906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.29 or 0.09357558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048516 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

