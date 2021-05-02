Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 255,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.56.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

