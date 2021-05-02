Elysian 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $378,361.49 and $1.28 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

