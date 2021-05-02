Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Hits $371,205.14

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $371,205.14 and approximately $962,891.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

