Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Emerald by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Emerald has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $405.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

