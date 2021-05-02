Emercoin (EMC) Achieves Market Cap of $11.24 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $14,135.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,368,170 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

