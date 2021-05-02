Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $60.98. 997,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,545. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,995,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

