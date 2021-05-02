EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EMX Royalty stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of EMX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,624. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

