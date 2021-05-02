Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

