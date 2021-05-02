Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $375.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $386.67 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $289.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million.

ECPG stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

