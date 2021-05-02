Encore Wire Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. Encore Wire has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Encore Wire by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.