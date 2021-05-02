Enecuum 24 Hour Volume Hits $574,483.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and $574,483.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,055,978 coins and its circulating supply is 173,055,971 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

