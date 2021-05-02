Energi Price Tops $3.78 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $152.87 million and $1.86 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.85 or 0.00316520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,486,399 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

