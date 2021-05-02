Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $467.67 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $467.67 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $15.56 or 0.00027441 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00279241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.43 or 0.01117319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00735240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.86 or 1.00062230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.