Energycoin Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $248,216.36 and approximately $680.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009908 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

