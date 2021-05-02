Enigma Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $4.73 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded 103.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.00556553 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.07 or 0.02610362 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.