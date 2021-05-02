EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 1,446,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,297. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

