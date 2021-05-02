ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 926,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,458.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $15.80 on Friday. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.
About ENN Energy
