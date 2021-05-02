EOS Force Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.65 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $68,507.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

