EOSDT Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $417,452.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00281167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01152795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00746727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,844.24 or 1.00066852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.