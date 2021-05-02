Equalizer (EQZ) Trading 137.6% Higher This Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 137.6% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $4.10 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,381,854 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

