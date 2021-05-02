Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $349,745.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Ergo has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00006191 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.74 million and approximately $349,745.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,881.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.20 or 0.05218175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $985.03 or 0.01731717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00475054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00718167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00582687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00080547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00435764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

