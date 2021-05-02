ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $155.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.73. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

