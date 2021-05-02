Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 882,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.52. 674,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

