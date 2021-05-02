ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.30% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $71.50 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

