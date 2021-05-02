Ethbox (EBOX) Price Tops $0.26

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Ethbox has a market cap of $2.15 million and $425,239.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00279011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.38 or 0.01113477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00723206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.27 or 0.99922237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

