Ethereum Meta 1-Day Volume Reaches $436.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 388.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 1,615% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $436.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

