Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00008574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

